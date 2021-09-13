WhatsApp Working On This New Feature For iOS

WhatsApp For iOS: End-to-end encryption of chat backups was just enabled for WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging service may now include a voice message transcription feature.

Beta testers discovered this feature in development, which was originally reported by the reputable WhatsApp feature monitoring website WABetaInfo.

According to the report, the audio messages would be transcribed by Apple, and special authorization would be required to use the feature.

After allowing WhatsApp to use speech recognition, users may access a "Transcript" section for voice messages and skip to particular timestamps.

An anonymous tester first discovered the feature while it was still under development.

The transcription feature will be optional, and it will not be linked to your identity.

A copy of the transcript will be kept on your computer for future reference.

Will the feature ever come to WhatsApp for Android?

On iOS, this feature is said to be in the works and might be introduced in a future beta release. There is no word on whether or not the feature will be accessible for Android users.

The concern arises because WhatsApp will most likely be unable to rely on Apple's transcription service to cater to Android customers and will have to seek alternate solutions.