This WhatsApp Update is Visual Treat to Users

In chats, WhatsApp now displays larger media previews. The display of sent media has been improved in a recent update, that allows users to see larger images and video previews. This functionality was first rolled out to iOS users last month, and now it appears to be available to all users, regardless of platform.

It appears to provide a clearer view of all content exchanged in chats, so that essential details are not missed due to cropping. You'll be able to swipe through chats without having to open the photos or videos exchanged if the media previews are larger.

WhatsApp took to Twitter to confirm the availability of larger media previews on the app. “Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile”.

Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile 😄 pic.twitter.com/2lzG5jLTKz — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 30, 2021

The tweet includes a video that demonstrates how sent media now has a wider preview than before. The photo preview appears to be much larger than the previous version of the app's tiny, square-shaped preview. The tweet does not specify which platforms the feature is being rolled out to, but it appears that it has been allowed across all WhatsApp platforms.

Users of WhatsApp for iOS have been able to use this feature since version 2.21.71. It should be rolling out to other platforms as well, and Android users can test the changes by updating the software to the latest version and sending some media.

The WhatsApp-powered MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot for Indian users recently added a new feature that allows users to search for vaccination centres in their region. This chatbot, which was introduced last year to combat fake news and raise awareness about COVID-19, has amassed 1.7 crore users in just ten days.