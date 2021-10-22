WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature For Businesses, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service, is introducing a new feature for businesses. The tool, dubbed Collections, allows users to browse for products based on categories. From Friday, the messaging platform will launch catalogue collections for small businesses around the world.

It would allow companies to organise catalogue products by category, making it easier for buyers to scroll through the available things and get straight to the item they want to buy.

In a blog post, a business stated that "creating collections of items in your catalogue makes it easier for your customers to find the products and services they're looking for."

In 2019, WhatsApp launched the Catalogs feature, which allowed companies to exhibit their items and services to potential consumers, who could then explore images and pricing. The catalogues basically function as a WhatsApp mobile storefront — one that can be handled without the use of a web page.

According to a report, the firm also released its Carts feature last year to make it easier for customers to buy several goods from a shop while also allowing merchants to keep track of order enquiries and handle requests.