This WhatsApp Message From Amazon Is Fake!

Every day there comes a new scam on WhatsApp. This chatting app is vulnerable to scams. Many links and other messages are shared here which misleads people. Another addition to the WhatsApp scam is the Amazon deal.

It is not the first time that scammers have used Amazon’s name to scam people. In the latest message that is being shared on WhatsApp, it says that you can get an Amazon gift card. The message reads that it is an Amazon anniversary special, but is absolutely fake.

The message that is being circulated on WhatsApp reads, “Amazon 30th anniversary celebration, gives free gifts to everyone.” It will say that you need to take a survey. But clicking on the link is risky. Users are advised not to fall for this offer and make sure that they do not click the link. It might lead to loss of money or a breach in mobile leading to a leak of personal data.

Along with the gift card message, it also comes with a link. You will need to click on the link to avail of the offer. Some have clicked on the link and realized it looks poor and weird. Although the questions might seem like general ones, they are not just random questions. These are the questions that include giving your personal information like age, gender and name. It will also ask you to share if you are an Android or an iOS user.

WhatsApp warned the users to be careful as this is a scam. Also before clicking any links, it is best to check the authenticity of the message. You can look at the URL. Most of the times, these URLs will look too weird to be real. https://www.amazon.in/ is what it should say to be authentic but such URLs will probably say https://ccweivip.xyz/amazonhz/ and will give you an indication that this is not to be trusted.