WhatsApp Bans 30 Lakh Indian Users Accounts For Violating Terms of Agreement

Over 3 million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging app, over 46 days from June 16 to July 31.

In its second compliance report under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021, the messaging giant claimed it received 137 requests for account support, one of which was addressed, and 316 requests to ban accounts.

"Indian accounts are actioned through our prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or WhatsApps terms of service and user-reports or grievances are received through 2 channels: e-mail grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com regarding violations of WhatsApps terms of service, or questions about accounts on WhatsApp, published in the help center or, mails received by the India Grievance Officer via post," the company said in a statement.

All concerns reported through the grievance processes in India are reviewed and addressed.

In India, more than 95 per cent of such bans are the result of unlawful usage of automated or mass communications (Spam). These figures have also risen considerably since 2019, owing to the complexity of the business's systems, according to the firm.

WhatsApp claimed it had blacklisted 2 million Indian users in its first compliance report, which covered the period between May 15 and June 15.

Google announced in July that it had deleted over 1.5 lakh pieces of content based on complaints received in May and June, with over 98 per cent of them being copyright-related.