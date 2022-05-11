What is WhatsApp Communities Feature Similar to Discord?

WhatsApp is making some significant changes that will improve the service and get it closer to competitor chat applications in some circumstances. The option to respond to messages with emojis, send files up to 2GB in size, and have even larger group conversations are among the additions.

Previously, group conversations could have up to 256 individuals in them at any given time, which is quite a large number. The current version allows up to 512 individuals to participate, and you best hope they're not all attempting to communicate at the same time; that would be a nightmare to keep up with.

Also Read: 10 Unknown Things You Could Do on WhatsApp

The enhanced file-sharing capacity is appreciated. The old limit was only 100MB, which isn't much these days, especially if you're sharing video. 2GB may not seem like much, but it gives you a lot more options when it comes to sending messages over WhatsApp.

However, considering how sluggish the app can be when sharing bigger files, especially if you're not connected to the internet, sending a complete 2GB file may take some time. So, if you can, utilise this new limit just on your home Wi-Fi network. The good news is that WhatsApp will include a counter that will show you how long it will take to upload and download things.

By comparison, emoji replies aren't the most important thing in the world. However, they are a feature that can be found on a variety of different sites, including Facebook status updates. According to the company, WhatsApp replies are "fun, fast, and they reduce group overload."

The difference between a reaction and sending an emoji message in a one-on-one conversation is negligible. But what about in a huge group? WhatsApp is correct; you don't need up to 512 people sending emojis.

By pressing and holding on to the message in question, you may send a reaction. The following alternatives will appear in a pop-up window: thumbs up, heart, weeping, laughing, astonished, crying, and hands-together/praying. More will be released in the future, but no date has been set.

According to WhatsApp, the features are "slowly" rolling out, having started last week. If you don’t have them yet, WhatsApp expects everyone to have them by the end of this week.

Of course, WhatsApp isn't the only service out there with features like this. The best WhatsApp alternatives are available, should you wish to avoid Facebook/Meta in all its forms.