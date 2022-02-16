What is Instagram's Latest Feature Private Story Likes

San Francisco: Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has unveiled a new feature dubbed "Private Story Likes," which will alter how users engage with other people's stories.

Users who receive the update will be able to like someone's Story without having to send a direct message. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed the news on Twitter, according to 9To5Mac.

Unlike the present system, which sends all interactions through Instagram Stories as direct messages to the user's inbox, the new likes system will operate separately.

According to the claim, the new design will display a heart icon when watching Stories on the Instagram app, as seen in a video provided by Mosseri.

It also said that if you tap it, the other person will receive an ordinary notice, not a private message.

Instagram's CEO stated that the system is designed to be "private" and that likes would not be counted. This will, of course, set Stories apart from ordinary Instagram posts, which will continue to have public like counts.

The functionality will enable showing support and gratitude for material published on Instagram Stories easier and more enjoyable for users.

According to the report, the goal is to ensure that individuals can show more support for one another while also cleaning up DMs.