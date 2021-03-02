What Is Instagram Live Room Latest Feature Introduced By Facebook

Instagram’s parent company Facebook launched a new feature. This feature will help live-streamers specifically and groups of friends who wish to do live streaming together. This is the ‘Live Room’ feature that came with the recent update on Instagram.

Initially live-streaming with multiple people was not possible on Instagram but now that option is available with new features. Facebook made an announcement regarding the Live Room. Through the live room, at least three people can go live on Instagram.

This feature will soon be available for all the users worldwide. Users will be able to take advantage of this feature in some time.

“We hope that by increasing numbers on Live, it will open up more inspired opportunities like starting a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or other such events with your following and followers, or just hang out with more of your friends,” Facebook added in a statement.

This live room feature will not just support streaming but you can also include other things like badges for fundraising. Through this, charity events can also be held on Instagram. Such options will also come with moderator control features so as to make the session run smoothly.

In the upcoming months, more options will be available and the live room feature will become easier to use.

- A user can start the live-room by swiping left and choosing the Live-Camera option.

- After that, you will have to name the room and add other users.

- A search option will be available for you to add other users.

- As the room was created by you, you will be seen on top of the screen.

- A maximum of three guests can be added.

(It is not necessary that you add all the participants together. You can start with two members and later add another one.)

Along with this, the security will also be taken care of. Any user that is blocked by the live-room moderators, will not be able to join the stream.