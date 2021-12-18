What is Apple Swift Playgrounds 4?

Hyderabad: Apple has released Swift Playgrounds 4, which was first announced at this year's WWDC.

The new app allows users to create iOS and iPadOS apps right on their iPad. According to reports, users may preview apps in real-time while working on them and upload them immediately to the App Store once they're finished.

The iPad version of the software is now available on the App Store.

On Apple's developer website, the corporation stated, "Swift Playgrounds is the best and easiest way to learn how to code."

"And with Swift Playgrounds 4, you have the tools to build iPhone and iPad apps right on the iPad and submit them directly to App Store Connect, providing a new way for you to easily create apps and share them with the world," the company noted.

According to the firm, users can run their apps full screen to try them out, and the code is immediately reflected in the live preview as they build apps.

According to the firm, "A new open project format based on Swift packages can be opened and edited in Swift Playgrounds for iPad, as well as within Xcode on Mac, offering you even more versatility to develop apps across iPad and Mac."