Volvo XC40 Recharge Will Be First Full Electric Car: Check India Launch Date

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Car India today announced that it will commence deliveries of its first full-electric car - The XC40 Recharge in October 2021.

"We are committed to becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric car market and plan to double our volumes in the next two years. We will commence bookings of our first pure electric SUV, XC40 Recharge in June this year and start deliveries three months hence. By 2025 electric cars should constitute 80% of our annual sales," said Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company announced that it aims to become carbon neutral by 2040. The Company is also gearing towards having all Its dealerships in India becoming Green Dealerships. It is undertaking skill upgradation of its dealer workforce to familiarize them with the new technology of electric cars as well as to respond to the exacting requirements of its customers.

The Company intends to sell only fully electric cars and phase out any car, in the portfolio, with an internal combustion engine, including hybrids by 2030. This is in sync with the Company's global climate plan, which seeks to consistently reduce the life cycle carbon footprint per car through concrete action.

Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Our first electric car XC40 Recharge has been received very well globally and we expect the same in India as well. Starting this year we will launch one electric car every year in the Indian market and by 2030 we aspire to become a fully electric car company. This will reinforce our values and commitment towards sustainability and climate safety.”

The move towards full electrification comes together with an increased focus on online sales and a more complete, attractive and transparent consumer offer.