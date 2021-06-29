Vivo Y51A 6GB India Launch Price, Specifications, Color Options

With the Vivo Y51A, the firm has introduced a new 6GB RAM model. This model comes with 6GB of RAM. In India, the Vivo Y51A was released in January. Then there was only the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor will power the phone.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo Y51A is now available for Rs 16,990. The previously announced model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 17,990. The phone comes in two colours: Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Vivo India's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Patium, Tataclick, and offline retail shops are selling the phone.

Vivo Y51 Specifications:

Specifications for the Vivo Y51 FunTouch OS 11 will be used, which is based on Android 11. The display is 6.58 inches HD + LCD. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor will power the device. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card may be used to extend it up to 1TB.

The phone features three cameras on the rear. The main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, with an extreme wide-angle lens of 8 megapixels and a second 2-megapixel sensor. This camera also has features like Panorama, Live Photo, Portrait, Photo, Video, Slomo, Time Lapse, Pro, Dock, Super Night Mode, and AI48MP. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

It has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh. It will also be able to charge at a rate of 18W. Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS connection are among the features. A fingerprint sensor is located on the phone's side. It has a thickness of 0.83 cm and a weight of 188 grammes.

