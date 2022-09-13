Vivo V25 5G Price in India: check Specifications and Camera Features

Vivo V25 5G: Vivo is all set to release a new series of mobile handsets. Vivo will be releasing Vivo V25 5G mobile phone. Vivo is the second brand to release the 5G generation set of phones. The vanilla V25 5G variant will be launched in India on September 15.

Vivo V25 5G will launch in India also. But do you know the price of the Vivo V25 5G mobile phone in India? Read on to find out...

Vivo V25 5G will launch in India with two storage options. The phone’s base variant will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The price of the mobile is estimated to be around RS. 27,999. An inbuilt 12GB RAM will also be offered in India. The 256GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 31,999.

The company has confirmed that the V25 5G will offer 8GB of Extended RAM support. The phone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP front camera with eye autofocus support. There is a triple-camera setup at the back with a 64MP main camera. The primary camera will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Vivo will launch the phone in India with a 4500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support out of the box. The device will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It will measure 7.79mm and weigh about 186 grams.

