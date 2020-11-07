Vivo Festive Offer: Buy Smart Phone At Rs 101 For Diwali

Automobiles, Shopping, Electronics and Gadget companies are on a discount spree. It is raining offers and several home appliance and electronic companies have announced a festive offer to celebrate Diwali with joy. It’s common to attract customers by giving discounts during the festive season. Smart Phone maker Vivo has come up with an exclusive offer on the upcoming Diwali festival. You can buy Vivo V20S, V20 and X50 series for just Rs 101. By using a card, you can even get 10 percent cashback from ICICI Bank, Kotak, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Vivo took to their Twitter handle to announce the good news to gadget freaks and customers, "Get sparkle in Diwali offer. Get your favourite vivo series for Rs 101 and enjoy additional benefits. They didn’t mention how long the offer lasts. The phone is also available for a down payment of Rs 101 after which the rest can be paid in Easy monthly Instalments. The customer has the liberty to choose the number of instalments and repay period too.

Check out the tweet: