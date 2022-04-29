Upgraded Nokia 105 and New Nokia 105 Plus Launched in India

Bangalore– HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched an upgraded Nokia 105 and the new Nokia 105 Plus. The devices promise solid strength and style the signature values of the brand. Nokia 105 features a solid, modern design that fits perfectly in the hand. The brand new feature of Wireless FM Radio is powered by a big and long-lasting battery life for never-ending games and talk time. The inherent colours of the phones minimize the visibility of scratches while it also offers entertainment on the go. Nokia 105 Plus has an MP3 Player, auto call-recording & memory card features which is great value addition in this category.

The phones are a perfect fit for consumers who are looking for value for money devices which offer usability along with entertainment. The feature-heavy entry-level Nokia 105 Plus’ key USPs are the long lasting battery life, innovative design and a strong body. MP3 player, Auto Call Recording & FM capability with optimum volume level adds significantly to the utility of the phone.

The phones offer the best value for the price point promising to serve a large segment of consumers by winning on affordability and utility. These also serve as a perfect devices for a consumer’s seeking a digital detox. The phones come with the assured quality and durability of Nokia smartphones, and is backed with the unique one year replacement guarantee**.

This launch is set to further strengthen Nokia’s number one position in the feature phone market in India. The trusted brand has emerged #1 by value and #3 in volume for calendar year 2021 as per IDC report 2021 report.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global: “Nokia is number 1 feature phone brand in India in value and popularity as per the latest IDC reports and we continue our leadership streak in this segment with the launch of Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus. Our success in feature phone category can largely be attribute to our global bestseller Nokia 105 which now gets a new avatar with a new ergonomic design and wireless FM feature. The new Nokia 105 Plus has exciting additions including the auto-call recording and long battery life. At HMD Global, we are democratising experiences for our customers with accessibility across all price segments. We also started exporting the Nokia 105 to other countries and even the upgraded Nokia 105 and the new Nokia 105 plus phones would be Made in India. We are now launching a robust and exciting line up across the feature phone, smartphone, tablets and accessories segment which offer accessible connectivity to all. We will continue to offer unmatched value to our users across segments keeping intact the Nokia trust.”

Nokia 105 Plus comes with pre-loaded games, including the universally popular game Snake, which keeps one entertained for long hours. Another key feature of this device is the battery life which has a standby time of up to 18 days. There's also enough storage for 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS to keep the important and special messages at your fingertips.

Product Key Features

Nokia 105 features a solid, modern design that fits perfectly in your hand, while the inherent colour minimizes the visibility of scratches. Listen to news, sports and entertainment on the go with the wireless FM radio – without a headset. It also comes with pre-loaded games, including Snake, to keep you entertained, and the long-lasting battery life means that you can talk for hours.

Nokia 105 Plus is refreshed to bring more value, connectivity, and quality to all, with Wireless FM radio so you can listen to your favourite sports, news, and entertainment on the go without a headset. The phone packs in a larger 1000 mAH battery, a dedicated SD card slot, an MP3 music player and auto call recording. Nokia 105 Plus’ new ergonomic, modern avatar and compact shape is specially moulded to feel great in the hand and easily slip into your pocket. To take on everyday life, the scratch and bump resistant exterior is built to last even longer – thanks to its robust high-quality design.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 105 is available in India starting today in Charcoal & Blue colour variants at a recommended best buy price of INR 1299 onwards.

The Nokia 105 Plus is available in India starting today in Charcoal & Red colour variants at a recommended best buy price of INR 1399 onwards.