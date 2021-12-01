Twitter Tightens Photo Sharing Rules

Hyderabad: Twitter tightened its policy on Tuesday, blocking users from posting private photographs of others without their agreement, only a day after changing CEOs.

According to the new regulations, people who are not famous celebrities can now ask Twitter to remove photos or videos of them that were shared without their consent.

This policy does not apply to "public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse." according to Twitter.

"We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared," the business said, adding that "in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service."

For years, the right of internet users to file complaints with platforms when photographs or data about them are shared by third parties, particularly for malicious reasons, has been a source of debate.

Twitter currently prohibits the public disclosure of private information such as a person's phone number or address, but the company claimed there are "growing concerns" about the use of content to "harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals."

A "disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities." according to the company.

The barrages of racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse on Twitch, the world's largest video game streaming service, are high-profile examples of online harassment.

However, cases of harassment abound, and victims must frequently struggle for long periods of time to get offensive, insulting, or unlawfully produced photos of themselves removed from internet sites.

Some Twitter users pressed the corporation to explain how the new policy would be implemented.

"Does this mean that if I take a picture of, say, a concert in Central Park, I need the permission of everyone in it? We diminish the sense of the public to the detriment of the public," tweeted Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York.

The change comes a day after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his departure and entrusted CEO responsibilities to company executive Parag Agrawal.

Bullying, disinformation, and hate-filled posts have all been issues on the platform, as they have on other social media platforms.