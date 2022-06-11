San Francisco: Microblogging site Twitter has made flagging an offensive or dangerous tweet easier than ever. The new improved tweet-reporting tool is now available to everyone on the platform. Twitter’s new reporting process is available on iOS, Android, and the web

Twitter began testing the new process of reporting harmful tweets with a limited number of users in the US. The company says the “Report Tweet” functionality worked as the more people showed interest in reporting the bad stuff.

Earlier, flagging an offensive tweet was a complicated process on the microblogging site as the user would navigate a series of menus to find the reporting option. Most users, including those familiar with Twitter’s policies, found the reporting process confusing as problematic tweets often remained unflagged.

The new “Report Tweet” process begins each report by asking users to describe “what happened”, rather than prompting them to guess which rule may have broken.

The simplified approach of reporting bad content is already paying off, according to Twitter. Because, the new reporting process makes it easier to report tweets in which someone else is being targeted and gives more options for reporting hate speech.

When you’re done with reporting a bad tweet, Twitter will summarise your complaint to indicate what rule the reported tweet might be breaking. If you think it’s not the rule, you can select another rule.

