Twitter Exclusive Space For Super Followers: How it Works

Tech News: Twitter has announced a new feature called 'exclusive spaces', which allows users to post special spaces that only paid followers or super followers can join.

This feature will be a new way for user accounts with super followers to further incentivise super followers by posting exclusive spaces.

Also Read: Google to Delete 900 Unused Apps From Play Store

Note that this feature is separate from the Ticketed Spaces feature, which allows creators to charge for tickets for individual Spaces. They can be accessed by anyone who pays for a ticket.