Tummoc App Crosses Half a Million Users Mark

Tummoc, India’s First Multi-Modal Public Transport App has recently achieved a new milestone by crossing half a million users mark on their app. The actual count of users on the app has gone up to 600K in a short span of 14 months, owing to the ease with which people can receive customer support and book their buses. Tummoc which is currently operational in Bangalore has in partnership with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) recently announced the launch of their new & essential mobile pass booking feature. It will resolve the city’s daily public transport concerns via digital pass options.

Launched in January 2021, Tummoc is the answer to the hassle of regular transportation options and the struggle to find reasonably priced short-term rides. The absurdity of a 20-minute wait for a 10-minute ride in the metro or a bus, and difficulty fulfilling the first and last mile requirements when using public transport, formed the base of Tummoc experience. The app downloads increased by 1.7 times is a proof of the massive success of the platform. This new feature allows passengers to buy passes via the app. It will minimize the passes troubles for BMTC & customers and remove the dependency on physical cash. The app has approximately 15K daily active users and crosses over 1 Lakh monthly active users every month.

Speaking on the mega achievement and success of the app, Hiranmay Mallick, Co-founder & CEO said, “It is a gratifying and humbling feeling to see so many people trusting us in our journey, as we always say, Tummoc is a product as much as ours as it is for the commuters of the country, so these numbers helped us in reinstalling our faith in what we do. We aim at continuously upgrading the user experience on our app through new and advanced features.”

Tummoc is available on WhatsApp, Mails and on Calls wherein users are interacting in a better way to solve their queries. Users are liking the product as they need not to carry cash because of the digital pass feature. To provide complete assistance to the users, on-call support is being provided by the platform in both English and Kannada language. BMTC also supports the users in case of some urgent queries which helps in easy and faster resolution of issues and concerns raised by the user.

One of the main aims of Tummoc is to achieve 1L+ Daily Bus Passes booking by June 2022 and by July 2022 Tummoc plans on crossing 1M users. Tummoc, India's 1st Made-in-India Transit Application, has come up to answer the daily transport issues & the need to get affordable short-term rides in Bengaluru. They are into essential ticket/pass booking, synchronized public transport information, real-time tracking of public transport modes, last-mile connectivity & soon-to-be-launched Single Journey Ticketing. For last-mile connectivity, Tummoc has partnered with Rapido. They also have a patent for System and Method for Multi-Modal Trip Planning with First and Last Mile Connectivity.