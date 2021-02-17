Tricky Hacks To Send Message To Yourself On WhatsApp

Saving the messages or chatting with yourself on WhatsApp can become tricky. Many times people resort to making groups and add only themselves in order to keep a folder like place for all the important messages and documents. On Telegram, users have the option of saving messages. They can save texts, documents, video and more. The ‘Saved Messages’ option is very helpful.

But on WhatsApp, there is no such option. If a user wants to save a message or instantly send something to oneself, they need to make a group with only their contact in it. Even this is a tedious process. The person will have to add their own number and one more person, later removing them will leave a solo group for you.

But now it has been revealed that there are other methods through which you can chat with yourself. There are two methods, one is- Using Wa.me Link and the second one is- Through the Contacts list.

Contacts List

This works just like messaging to your friend. You can go to the contacts and select the option to Message.

Go to the contacts list in your phone. Select your own Contact Number. (Save you number, if haven’t done already) Tap on the WhatsApp Message icon beside your number. This will redirect you to WhatsApp with your chat. You will see your phone Number as the Display name on WhatsApp

This is an easier method, but chances are that not everyone will be able to do this. Depending on the model and brand of your phone, you will be able to chat with yourself through the Contacts App.

Wa.me Link

This is another method through which you can talk to yourself. You can make a short link with the Wa.me link. Follow these steps.

Open any Web Browser on your Mobile phone (Google, Firefox or other) In the Address bar, type https://wa.me// followed by your country code and mobile number. (Ex: wa.me//+919876543210) After you have pressed enter, a page will be displayed saying, “Continue to Chat.” Select that option. This will redirect you to WhatsApp. You will see your own Number to chat. This will act like any other chat. You can share files, documents, images, videos and other messages here.

This is the second method. It looks like other chats only. Once you have sent a message to yourself, the chat will be saved. You can come back to it anytime and send important files in this chat. This can be done both on Android & iOS.

These are the methods through which you can chat with yourself. But if you don’t want to use any of the above methods, you can always go with the “WhatsApp Group” method.