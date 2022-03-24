Top 5 Best Platforms To Get Personalized Messages From Celebrities

Without a doubt, we've all heard about people's celebrity obsessions. It is not limited to Indians; it is visible all across the world. The power that these individuals possess as a result of their lifestyles, glitz, and glam. Not only do celebrities have a special bond with their audiences based on trust and loyalty, which is one of the reasons people follow them. Everyone wants to get personalised messages from celebrities.

Imagine getting a personalised greeting, call, text, or video call from your favourite celebrities for you, your family, or your loved ones on any special day. It is very happening and also one of the best gifts that can be given to anyone. Several sites and applications are available on the internet that helps you get personalised messages from celebrities anytime and anywhere.

Here is the list of the top 5 platforms to get personalised messages from celebrities:

Memmo.me

Memmo helps fans connect to their favourite celebrities through personalised videos, messages, and shoutouts. It was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in late 2019 and has grown at a tremendous speed since. Memmo is the biggest marketplace outside of the US for personalised videos from thousands of celebrities (athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, YouTubers, etc.) to fans and businesses. Personalised videos are the first step in their mission to tech-enable and democratise access to talent so they can offer a wide range of products and services to fans and businesses. The company has raised $24 million to date, and it is the biggest celebrity engagement platform outside of the USA. Their special add-on products make them stand out in the industry.

Tring

Tring is India's largest platform for connecting with the world's most famous people. If you want to use Tring, you must reserve your time slot and the celebrity with whom you wish to talk, video call, voice call, or text. Once your slot is cleared, you will be able to receive messages from him/her. Tring. Kiku Sharda, Shraddha Arya, Tulsi Kumar, Sidharth Nigam, and others are among the featured celebs on Tring. Now it's your chance to get personalised messages from your favourite celebs. Choose a timeslot and then connect by chat, phone, or other means.

Cameo

Customized video shoutouts for your favourite people from your favourite celebs, especially international celebs, are now available on Cameo. It allows you to have hundreds of wonderful, creative people deliver your message, whether it's wishing your brother a happy birthday or roasting a pal after a close fantasy football contest. Cameo talent has seven days from the time you book a video shoutout to fulfil your request. Your video will be emailed immediately to your email address, allowing you to share it with anyone and at any time as per your wish.

Truefan

Truefan is an Indian app that allows people to connect with celebrities of their choice. It allows you to connect with celebs like Ranveer, Karina, Akshay, Tiger Shroff, Alia, and Hritik to request a chat, video call, etc. You can also request personalised messages from them on your special day or for your special ones.

GoNuts

GoNuts is another website where you can get a personalised greeting from any Indian celebrity of your choice. You may also find a large list of influencers and celebrities to send a video greeting on a birthday or any other special occasion.

Final Thoughts

We are all fans gone crazy and admire celebrities. So, connecting with our favourite celebrities is the most wonderful thing for any fan. These are some of the best sites and applications that will help you get personalised messages from your favourite people, be it a singer, actor, dancer, cricketer, etc. You can easily use it according to your time preference and get wishes and goodies from popular celebrities for yourself or your loved ones.