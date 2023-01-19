Top 3 Song ID Apps to Help You Find Songs with Audio

You hear a new song while commuting to work or college in a metro, public transport, or on some social media app and fail to understand the lyrics or identify the song. Today, we will tell you how you can recognise the songs using your Android or an iPhone device.



Shazam

Shazam is Apple's product and one of the widely used music recognition platforms in the world. It boasts of over 225 million monthly users across the globe. Shazam app comes with an easy to use interface. Tap its logo (Shazam) button on the screen to start listening for music to ID it.

If you tagged a song and wondered how to find it. Don’t panic. It will be stored in the My Music panel below.

Download for it Android | iOS (Free)

SoundHound

If any app comes closest to Shazam in identifying pieces of audio then it should be SoundHound. It will also pick your humming and help you in recognising the song. SoundHound has a similar interface like Shazam. Unlike Shazam, this app may not be good at ID’ing the remixes and recordings of live events with noisy backgrounds.

Download for Android | iOS (Free)

Musixmatch

If you hear a track in the background and are curious to know who the artist is, all you need is to fire up the Musixmatch app. Just tap the ‘Identify Lyrics’ icon on the right-hand side of the bottom menu bar and there you go!

Download for Android | iOS (Free)

