TITA Launches Membership Drive For 2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association, which has not only expanded its presence in the Telugu-speaking states but also across India and worldwide, has initiated a fresh membership drive for 2022. TITA has also called for active participation in its Global Committee 2022.

The association announced in its Governing Council notification issued on Tuesday that the term of TITA GWC 2022 will end on December 31, 2021, and the new members can join the committee for the next term. Those who are working in the IT industry, corporates, NRIs, students, IT faculties, IT affiliated industry professionals, government staff working in the IT field, startups can become members.

The tech association, which has 20,000+ memberships, is looking for new committee members for this term. The governing council, in its announcement, sought Global Committee, State-level, and District committees to work towards the new membership drive.

Those who are interested can apply for membership through the link bit.ly/joinTITA, while those who want to send their nominations for the new committee can apply through the link. TITA requested that any questions be directed to 8123123434 or TelanganaIT@gmail.com.