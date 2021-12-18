TikTok Live Studio Coming Soon, Know More

Hyderabad: TikTok, a short video platform, has announced that it will begin allowing users to upload content in 1080p in certain countries.

According to reports, a user may submit videos in that resolution by turning on the Upload HD setting in the "More options" portion of the publishing page.

The company is also releasing a slew of editing tools that should help videos look better.

With only one swipe, the new Visual Enhancement function increases the picture quality of the video. Via audio synthesis, voice effects make any sound in a video sound like an animal or a musical instrument.

TikTok is also exploring a new desktop streaming software called "TikTok Live Studio," according to reports.

After downloading the new Windows software to their desktop, users can connect with their TikTok account and stream directly to TikTok Live.

According to a recent report, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world in October 2021, with over 57 million installations.

The Indian government said last year that it was banning 59 Chinese-developed applications, including ByteDance's TikTok and PUBG Mobile, due to worries that they were involved in activities that threatened national security.