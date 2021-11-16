These Samsung Smartphones Can Be Upgraded To Android 12

The smartphone company Samsung has started to launch it's One UI 4 for Samsung Galaxy S21, s21+, s21 Ultra globally with the operating system Android 12. The company announces this after it brings a new software update for the Galaxy Watch series that brings in new health features and watch faces.

As per the company reports, other Samsung devices are also eligible for the Android 12 update. Samsung phones that are eligible for the update includesGalaxy S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

Reports claim that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy S20 series and Note 20 series will get the new operating system by next month.

With the One UI 4, users will get improved stock apps, Material You dynamic colour themes, lock screen widgets, dedicated quick settings toggles for switching off-camera and microphone access, and new widget designs.

However, the company further claims that users can check whether their smartphones are upgraded or not. To check the status of the new operating system update on your Samsung smartphone, you can go to Settings and open Software Update. If you have received the update, you can download and install it from that page only.