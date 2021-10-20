Tech Hacks: How to Read Deleted Messages on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: Now we've all had the experience of receiving a WhatsApp message from someone, only to find out that it's been erased from their end by the time you see it, due to WhatsApp's Delete For Everyone feature.

WhatsApp keeps displaying the deleted message notification, but the message isn't displayed in the app, thus you can't see what it was about. If this gives you the creeps, we'll show you how to read deleted WhatsApp messages and surprise the sender.

Third-party software downloads on Android provide access to a hack. IPhone users, on the other hand, should exercise caution and rely on their notifications to access WhatsApp messages that have been erased.

Also Read: Best Vivo Phone Models Under 10,000

How Can I View WhatsApp Messages That Have Been Erased On My Android Device?

The technique is straightforward. All you need is a reliable internet connection and access to the Google Play Store.

-Go to Google Play and search for "WhatsApp deleted Messages"

A list of apps will emerge that offer to keep a duplicate of deleted communications.

- We tested WAMR, WhatsRemoved+, and a few more, and they all functioned as predicted.

- Install the app and allow it all of the permissions required by Android.

- The programme will save all such messages that have been designated as "Delete for Everyone" Some of these applications even allow you to store media files.

How To Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages On IPhone

Unfortunately, the App Store does not allow applications for retrieving deleted SMS to flourish. On Ios, however, there is a clever way to access the WhatsApp messages that have been deleted.

-It all comes down to notifications. When dealing with it, you must take utmost caution.

- Deleted WhatsApp messages can still be shown in the Notifications Center. To make it easier to read, push down on the material for a long time.

-When you open the notification or the app, you won't be able to see the deleted WhatsApp messages. As a consequence, if you suspect someone of deleting messages frequently, have a peek at their messages via the notification first.