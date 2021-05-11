Tata Motors Discounts On Harrier, Tigor And Tiago: Check Prices

Hyderabad: Leading car manufacturers are announcing huge offers to attract customers. Tata Motors has recently begun providing discounts on a variety of vehicles. A discount of up to Rs 6.5 thousand is being offered. This special offer is only valid until the end of May.

Automobiles such as the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Nexon, and Tata Harrier are receiving significant discounts.

On the Tata Tiago, a cash discount of Rs 15,000 is available. An Rs. 10,000 discount can be received under the exchange bonus.

There is a discount of Rs. 15 thousand on the Tata Tigor model as well. It is possible to get a discount of Rs. 15000 under the exchange bonus.

Under the exchange bonus, you can get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the Tata Nexan car.

Tata Harrier cars are also eligible for a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000. Under the exchange bonus, you will get a discount of up to Rs 40,000.