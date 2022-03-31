Summer Heat Behind Electric Bike Fire in India?

In India, electric scooters have never been more popular than they are right now. With gasoline prices climbing practically daily, many two-wheeler riders around the country are likely to consider purchasing an electric scooter to avoid the rising cost of gasoline. However, a recent series of electric scooter fires has left some of them in a pickle, leaving them concerned and perplexed.

A parked Ola S1 Pro scooter recently caught fire without any assistance from anyone, causing worry and questions about the electric scooter's safety. Ola has published a statement stating that it is investigating the situation. Meanwhile, the federal government has dispatched a team of independent investigators to look into the situation.

Electric scooters from businesses such as Okinawa, Pure EV, and HCD India have also been observed to catch fire.

Regardless, it has baffled a lot of buyers, and it is not a good indication of India's embryonic electric car market.

Electric scooters are propelled by batteries, the most popular of which is lithium-ion.

Furthermore, these lithium-ion batteries are available in two types: LFP and NMC. LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) is more stable than NMC (nickel manganese cobalt), having a substantially higher thermal runaway threshold of 270 degrees versus 150 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.

Because NMC batteries are denser than LFP batteries, they have a greater range. However, because of their lower thermal runaway threshold, these batteries are more likely to fail. This is exacerbated by the Indian environment, where summer temperatures may reach close to 50 degrees Celsius in some regions of the nation.

Thermal runaway is a process in which the temperature of the battery rises, the energy is released, and the temperature rises again, creating a vicious cycle of temperature rises and finally a fire.

What can you do to make it less likely that your electric vehicle may catch fire?

While it is impossible to eliminate the possibility of these mishaps, customers may lessen the risk by following specific dos and don'ts.

Let's take a look at some essential dos and don'ts with that in mind: