Startups leveraging the power of technology to make healthcare smart

Healthcare industry has always walked in tandem with new scientific innovations, right from the development of first ever vaccine in 1796 by Edward Jenner to the current times when there was race to develop vaccine against Covid-19. However, the industry has always been found to be lagging when it comes to adoption of technology at mass scale. Thanks to a few startups, the sector is witnessing technological advancement and the hospitals are willing to give being smart a serious shot. We have compiled the names of the most notable startups that are leveraging the power of technology to make the healthcare system smart.

Avisa Smart Hospitals

Founded by the trio of Vikash Sharma, Dr Aswini A Naidu and Dr Raja Dutta, Avisa Smart Hospitals is a platform that banks on a combination of technology to enhance the hospital performance through end-to-end automation and digitisation. Through their Operate and Manage service, they deploy trained resources along with a combination of software and hardware to optimize the patient experience and revamp the overall operations. Avisa collaborates with hospitals and leverages different technologies to provide them a plug and play model for any hospital to turn into smart hospital.

PharmEasy

Founded by Dharmil Sheth, Mikhil Innani and Dhaval Shah in 2015, this smartapp connects consumers to pharmaceutical companies and provide medicine prescribed by the doctor right at the doorstep, that too at additional discounts. It is a win-win situation for both the consumer as well as pharmacists. While consumers are happy with the discounts, pharmacists don’t have to maintain a retail shop anymore, and can work from a warehouse, which is much cheaper in the long run. There are so many others who have cropped up, following this business model.

HealthifyMe

Founded by Tushar Vashisht, Sachin Shenoy and Mathew Cherian with an aim to provide virtual assistance to the users to keep a track of their health, taking into account their exercise, the calories they intake and the overall fitness steps they inculcate in life, it provides a healthy living solution along with a healthy weightloss. They use AI to track calorie intake to ensure weightloss, and suggest alternate healthy recipes.

Qure.ai

Mumbai-based startup Qure.ai was founded in 2016 by Prashant Warier and Pooja Rao with the goal of making healthcare solutions inexpensive and more accessible. It employs deep learning algorithms to interpret medical images and scans in seconds, such as chest X-rays, head CT scans, POQUS, chest CT scans, and so on. It also features COVID-19, public health, and tuberculosis community solutions.

Niramai

Founded by Geetha Manjunath and Nidhi Mathur, this healthcare startup has developed a high resolution thermal sensing device for detection of breast cancer. A lot better than the traditional method of testing, which is not error free, the use of AI is a boon for women who are not comfortable with the physical test. Based on ML algorithms, they are trying to reach out to the smallest clinics so that everybody can benefit from it.