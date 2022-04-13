Spotify Rebrands Greenroom App, Adds Live Audio Programmes

San Francisco: Spotify has announced that Greenroom will be rebranded as Spotify Live and that its live features will be integrated directly into the Spotify app.

Spotify Live is now available as a standalone app that listeners and hosts are familiar with, as well as a Livestream capability within the Spotify app alongside your favourite music and podcasts.

In a blog post, Spotify wrote, "This change reflects our belief in the future of live-audio creators and live experiences being provided to all 406 million Spotify listeners around the globe."

Listeners may access live programming on Spotify via the creator's podcast or artist page, and if they wish to engage in the discussion or join the presenter on stage, they can use the Spotify Live app.

To begin with, the firm said that live audio will be available via the Spotify app for certain original programming. In the Spotify Live app, independent producers who want to go live may still do so.

"To kick off this exciting evolution of our live-audio offering, we will be highlighting our top audio creators through exclusive, first-of-its-kind programming in addition to the full slate of original programming we have already introduced," the company said.