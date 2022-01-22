Spotify Most Used Music Streaming Service Followed by Apple Music

San Francisco: As per a new report, Apple Music, based in Cupertino, accounts for 15% of the worldwide music streaming market, trailing streaming powerhouse Spotify, which has more than 30%.

Apple caters to 15% of the almost 524 million global listeners, according to new research from MIDiA, writes AppleInsider.

According to the report, the streaming service Spotify maintains its lead with a 31% market share in 2021, down from 33% in 2020.

According to the report, Amazon Music and Tencent Music each have a 13% market share, while YouTube Music accounts for 8% of global subscriptions.

According to the report, the global population will have increased by 109.5 million people, or nearly 26% year on year, by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Global streaming is on the rise, thanks in part to COVID-19's boredom. When compared to 2019, on-demand music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify grew 16.2 per cent globally in 2020.