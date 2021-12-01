Sony to Devise PlayStation-like controller For Smartphones

New Delhi: According to media reports, Sony is working on PlayStation controllers for smartphones.

The company's patent, according to GizmoChina, reveals that the company is working on a PlayStation-like controller that links to your smartphone.

This would not be the first time, according to the report, that the tech giant sought to make gaming even more portable.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play phone, released in 2011, was a slider phone with a joypad and buttons that were similar to those seen on the company's popular gaming consoles.

While the concept was novel and ahead of its time, the technology available at the time was severely limited.

With the hardware available at the time, playing intensive 3D games was difficult. However, this limitation no longer exists.

Meanwhile, according to a recent patent published on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the patent was legally recognised on November 16.

The detachable plate design patent is affixed to both sides of the console.

According to the report, this might be the brand's means of blocking other companies from making custom faceplates.