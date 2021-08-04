Smart Watches for Extraordinary Individuals

Extraordinary individuals are always on the go and with the help of Foxin’s latest Smartwatch options each individual is a step above the ordinary. Juggling between work, exercise, social life and overall managing the perils of life, the brand has it covered by helping one achieve a balance between personal and professional life.

Worried about troubled sleep? FoxFit will keep the data in control by monitoring sleep cycles, Blood Pressure and Blood Oxygen Levels. The use of highly advanced sensors will produce data points at a higher rate while delivering real-time health measurements.

The FoxFit watches include useful reminder functionalities such as messages, incoming calls and social media notifications. As extraordinary individuals are multitaskers, one can check notifications while working out or completing another task.

The feather-light quality makes it comfortable to wear during the day and night, even while playing a sport. With up to 30 days of standby time on a basic usage scenario and 20 to 25 days on a typical usage scenario, the long-lasting battery will keep up with a busy and active lifestyle. The FoxFit range is dustproof and waterproof, making it the perfect exercise partner as it comes with 10+active workout modes to make each session easy.

Explore options from the FoxFit Smartwatch range and choose the one that suits you best.

FoxFit Amaze Pro

Super-sleek with a slim metal body, monitors blood oxygen level, blood pressure and heart rate. Long battery life up to 15 days on a single charge, and perfect exercise partner with 10 plus active sports mode. Available in Black and Rose Gold with four changeable straps at Rs. 3499/-

Foxfit Pulse

Superior 1.3” inch true colour, full touch display with a slim metal body. Monitors blood oxygen level, blood pressure and heart rate. Keeps a check on your step count and water intake. Available in Black, with three changeable straps at Rs. 3999/-.

Availability on Foxin.in