Skoda Kushaq SUV Launched: Check Features, On Road Price In India

Skoda, a leading carmaker, has introduced its newest Kushaq model in India. The SUV is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh ex-showroom. The high-end model is Rs 17.59 lakhs.

Skoda automobiles are in high demand in India. The most recent vehicle from this manufacturer was recently released in the Indian market. The Skoda Kushaq is the same. The vehicle is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh ex-showroom. In Sanskrit, Kushaq means "king" or "emperor." This SUV comes in three different versions. There are two engine options as well.

Variants are priced separately. There are three versions of Kushaq. Kushaq, Active, Ambition, and Style are the three versions available. Rs 10.49 lakh is the starting price. The most expensive version costs Rs 17.59 lakh.

Kushaq Active Ambition Style 1.0-liter TSI 6 MT Rs.10.49 lakhs Rs.12.79 lakhs Rs.14.59 lakhs 1.0-liter TSI 6AT - Rs.14.19 lakhs Rs.15.79 lakhs 1.5-liter TSI 6MT - - Rs.16.19 lakhs 1.5-liter TSI 7 DSG - - Rs.17.59 lakhs

The car bookings have already begun. Beginning next month, the company will deliver cars to individuals who pre-booked them. The 1.5-litre TSI version, on the other hand, will be available starting in August. Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel, and Tornado Red are the five colours offered for the new SUV.

Design:

From the exterior, the new Skoda Kushaq appears to be both striking and beautiful, with a luxurious appearance.

Skoda Butterfly Grill

LED headlamps

LED tail lamps

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof tiles

Fox skid plates

Integrated roof spoiler

Features:

This car's interior is jam-packed with amenities. Octavia's 2-spoke steering wheel has been borrowed.

A semi-digital instrument cluster on a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

Steering mounted controls

Ventilated seats

Climate control

Play Android Auto, Apple Car

Wireless charger

Rear AC vents

Electric sunroof

6-speaker Skoda audio system

Manually adjustable driver's seat

Features include the Mo-Skoda Connect mobile application.

Engine:

There are two engines in the new Skoda Kushaq SUV. A 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine powers it. It has a brake horsepower of 108 bhp at 5500 rpm and a torque of 175 Nm at 1750 rpm. A 6-speed torque converter is also compatible with an automated gearbox system. At 6000rpm, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine generates 148bhp and 250Nm of torque at 3500rpm. It may be used with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Safety Features:

This vehicle is equipped with ABS as well as standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

6-airbags

Electronic Brake Force Distribution

Tire pressure monitoring system

Multi Collision Breaking

Electronic differential lock

Traction control

It has features such as a rear parking camera.

This car also comes with a 4-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty, a 4-year maintenance package, and a 4-year RSA warranty. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Celtos, Jeep Compass, Nissan Kicks, and the Renault Duster are among the vehicle's Indian competitors.