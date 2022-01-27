Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S22 Event Date, Venue and India Time

Seoul: Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked will be held on February 9th.

Samsung claims that the most notable S series it has ever built will set an incredible new benchmark for smartphones.

The announcement was accompanied by a YouTube video that depicts a video recording taken during a pitch-black night and closes with the phrases "Break through the night" and "Break the rules of light."

According to the video, the forthcoming smartphone will have updated cameras and sensors that will help it overcome some of the difficulties of filming at night.

In a recent editorial on Samsung's website, Roh Tae-moon, president and head of the company's Mobile eXperience (MX) business, stated, "At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created."

Users will be able to take "the best and brightest photos and videos" they’ve ever captured with a phone, and to have "power, speed, and tools that can’t be found elsewhere," according to him.

The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra are likely to be part of the S22 series, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung's Exynos 2022, depending on location. According to Yonhap news agency, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a built-in S Pen for the first time on a Galaxy phone, effectively replacing the Galaxy Note line.

During the event, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is scheduled to be presented.