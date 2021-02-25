Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications, Price in India

The new Samsung Galaxy F62 is now available for purchase. It comes in two variants. The phone was earlier launched in India and is available for purchase on Flipkart. It is also there on Samsung’s official website.

The new Samsung Smartphone comes with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging, a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM and Exynos 9825 chipset. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 23,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant comes at Rs 25,999.

Currently the phone is available for purchase on Flipkart and Official website and also a discount is available. A discount of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards is available.

It is available in Laser Green, Laser Grey and Laser Blue colours.

“The FOMO just hits different with this one guys! Don’t miss out on the #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62 with the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a killer Laser Gradient Design. Sale starts 22nd Feb, 12 noon,” tweeted Samsung.

Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ display and a punch-hole camera on the top. It has a 7 nm Exynos 9825 chipset and regarding storage, it is up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor.

For the people who like taking selfies, a 32 MP front camera is set up on the phone and also has 4K recording capability. The front camera comes with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP macro camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications

- 7nm Exynos 9825 Processor

- Powerful Mali G76 GPU with Game Booster

- Ultra-powerful 7000mAh Battery and Reverse Charging

- Super quick 25W USB Type C Fast Charger (in –box)

- Immersive 16.95cm (6.7”) FHD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display

- 64MP Rear Quad Camera and 32 MP Front Camera

- 9.5mm sleek build and 3 unique Laser Gradient designs

- Android 11 and One UI 3.1