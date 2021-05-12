Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Price Leaked Online

The specs of the Galaxy F52 5G, Samsung's upcoming F-Series smartphone, have been leaked online.

It's also possible to see the design. This phone's style is also a little different. It has a little more range than standard Samsung phones.

Features:

The rear of this phone has a glassy look. On a rectangular module, the cameras are mounted. It will be equipped with four cameras. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and a USB Type-C port.

The front design has been tweaked. In most Samsung phones, the punch hole is located in the middle of the display near the top. The right side, on the other hand, is supported. The phone's bezels are also a little big. It will be priced at 1,999 yuan, according to images posted on this tipster's Weibo (approximately Rs. 22,700).

The SM-E5260 appears to be the model number. With the same model number, this smartphone appeared on the Tena certification site. It has also been revealed that key specifications have been leaked. According to the Tena listing, it will have a capacity of 4350 mAh. On the back, there will be four cameras. A 64-megapixel sensor will be used in the main camera.

The phone will run on the One UI 3.1 operating system, which is built on Android 11. There will be a 6.5-inch Full HD + TFT display available. It'll almost certainly have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A microSD card can be used to supplement it. It will also have a fingerprint sensor built into the display.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications: