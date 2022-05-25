Resorcio expands its footprint with Telugu content

Hyderabad, May 24, 2022: Resorcio, a multilingual content-aggregator site, announced the launch of Telugu language content on their platform. An ed-tech start-up, Resorcio is a unique business model conceptualized as an e-commerce online bazaar to create, promote and share knowledge across a plethora of subjects in various formats like audio, ppts and pdf. The ed-tech startup recently onboarded Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, as an anchor investor.

In a short span of 6 months since its launch, Resorcio has clocked over 2.5 million unique visitors from across the globe. Around 18% of the total footfall has been from the Telugu speaking states, the highest from any linguistic region. In addition to Telugu, the platform features content in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic.

“The ed-tech space is a crowded one, but the content-aggregator niche is relatively unexplored," explains Geethika Sudip, CEO & Founder. "We cater predominantly to the 18-35 age group, by providing verified quality content to students and young executives. The potential for growth is immense, especially in the regional languages."

User-generated content is also a key feature of Resorcio, with more than 3,000 content creators already contributing to the platform. "Content creators have a unique opportunity to showcase their work in the area of their expertise and also earn from it,” says Anuradha Mothali, Head of Content. “To ensure credibility, submitted content undergoes an evaluation process with respect to aesthetics, plagiarism and facts,” she added.

Bridging the technology gap is also a key objective at Resorcio. “Many school teachers confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the digital revolution, a space where students are at ease. To address this concern, we put together an online upskilling program for teachers, certified by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) ,” says Geethika Sudip. Two workshops have already been conducted to excellent response from teachers; enrolment for workshops in June and July is currently open. "Registration is completely free. We look forward to participants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the upcoming sessions."

Further plans in the pipeline include introduction of video content (in addition to the readable and audible content now available on the site) and the introduction of Hindi and Bengali content.