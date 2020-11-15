Realme X7 series : Check Out The Specifications, Launch Date

Realme X7 series Realme X7 and Real X7 pro will be launched in India by next year 2021. These two series were already launched in China at the beginning of September. These are the 5G smartphones and as per an official statement, the company is planning to introduce the 5G technology in India with affordable prices CEO Madhav Sheth posted on Twitter.

Madhav Sheth, CEO for Realme in India and Europe tweeted that Realme X50 Pro was the first mobile with 5G network launched in India. Realme X50 was available in the markets from February of this year. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will “democratize 5G technology in 2021”.However, there is no fixed date to launch the mobiles but they are expecting to launch in the first half of 2021.

Realme X7 Features:

Display: 6.4 inch full-HD +(1,080 * 2,400 pixels) AMOLED

Storage: 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Camera: 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

Battery: 4,300 mAh with 65W fast charging

It is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800 Soc

Realme X7 Pro Features:

Display: 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Storage: 256 GB storage

Camera: Has Realme 7 configuration with minor differences.

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging.

It is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+Soc.