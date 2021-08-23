Realme C21Y India Launch Live Stream, Where to Watch, Check Features and Price

Realme C21Y India To Launch Today: Realme C21Y, the company's newest affordable product, will be released in India today. At 12:30 IST, a virtual-only launch event will commence. The big battery and triple back camera system on the new Realme-C series phone are the highlights.

How To Watch Live Stream

The Realme C21Y will be available in India on August 23. Realme is launching its new budget phone with an online-only launch event. The Realme C21Y smartphone launch event will begin at 12:30 p.m., and interested viewers may learn more about the phone's pricing, offers, and availability at the official website.

Realme C21Y Price In India (Expected)

The Realme C21Y, as you may recall, has already made its official debut in Vietnam. The phone was priced at VND 3,240,000 (about Rs 10,500) for the 3GB/32GB storage variant and VND 3,710,000 (roughly Rs 12,000) for the 4GB/64GB model when it was released in Vietnam. In India, we estimate the phone's price to be in a similar ballpark.

Realme C21Y Specifications And Features

The 6.5-inch HD+ display on the Realme C21Y has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The phone is powered by an entry-level Unisoc T610 CPU with a Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. A separate microSD card slot allows you to extend the capacity even further. It has a fingerprint scanner on the back for biometrics.

The phone comes with a triple-back camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone uses the Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. It has a 5,000mAh battery and can be charged in reverse. The phone has LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a micro-USB connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The phone will be available in two colours: Cross Blue and Cross Black.