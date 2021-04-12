Realme 8 Offers 5G: Check Features, Launch Date, Price in India

Realme is back with another model of their phone. The Chinese smartphone brand announced a new variant to their Realme 8 series phone which was launched in India, last year. This time a new variant is coming out which will be 5G enabled.

This new variant will be launched on April 21 in Thailand. The Realme 8 5G will be slightly different from their other phones. This phone reportedly will not have the ‘Dare to Leap’ logo printed on the back. Earlier phones that were launched by Realme had that brand phrase. The initial images shared on the phone shows certain vivid details of the smartphone.

Realme’s Thailand page shared a teaser image that shows that the phone has a triple rear camera. This is different from the Realme 8 phone that was launched earlier. The Realme 8 older version had 64-megapixel primary shooter and the new model will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

In India, the Realme 8 was launched last year in March. While Realme 8 was launched with two colour variants, Realme 8 Pro comes in three colours. Realme 8 5G will mostly come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, quad cameras.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme 8 Pro has 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch-sampling rate and 4,500mAh battery and 50W fast-charging. The phone comes with Snapdragon 720G SoC and has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB storage.

Ultra Quad Camera

50W SuperDart Charge

720G 8nm Gaming Processor

4500 mAh Massive Battery (Super Power Saving Mode)

Infinite Bold Design

16.3cm (6.4") Super AMOLED Fullscreen

It has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP (f/1.88 aperture). Even Realme 8 has the same features and specifications but with a slight change. The Realme 8 phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Apart from that, the storage is similar.