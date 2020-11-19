Realme 7 Launch Today: Find Out Time Of Livestream, Features, Price in India

Realme is launching their new 5G smartphone today in the United Kingdom (UK). Chinese giants have confirmed that the new smartphone is a 5G variant of Realme 7 and called as Realme 7 5G. Smartphones are currently available in the UK and they will expand soon in India.

The virtual launch event of Realme will be a live stream on its social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The launch event is scheduled to start at 10.00 am GMT (3.30 pm India Standard Time). It is expected that Realme next smartphone will be the rebranded version of the Realme V5 smartphone. Realme V5 launched in China in August.

Currently, Realme 7 series has three smartphones: Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i. Other than 5G support not much known about Realme 7 but it is expected to be like Realme V5.

Realme 7 Expected features:

Display: 6.5-inch punched hole display. The LCD screen may have full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Memory: 720 chipset paired with up to 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Camera: Four rear cameras: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors.

Front camera: 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 7 prices in India are yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for updates