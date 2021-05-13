PUBG Mobile 1.4 Update APK Download Link For Android

Tencent has introduced the most awaited update to the global edition of PUBG Mobile. This latest update is known as PUBG Mobile 1.4, and it includes the new ‘Godzilla vs Kong' mode. Users can directly download this new update using the connection provided below. Several other updates to the game have been made in addition to this new mode.

Every season, PUBG Mobile releases seasonal updates with many tweaks and new content to keep their player base entertained with unique gameplay. In March, the game's creators revealed a special partnership with the action film Godzilla vs Kong to commemorate the game's third anniversary.

This partnership promised a new in-game mode based on the movie's theme. This mode is known as 'Godzilla vs Kong,' and the two gigantic monsters will appear in the matches.

In the latest update patch notes, these creatures are referred to as Titans. The complete patch notes can be found by clicking here. Titan crystals, apex camps, and other new features will be included in this update. Other improvements to the balance have also been reported.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla Vs Kong Update Download Link:

To download this new update, simply click on the link provided below. This application is compatible with Android devices, and those who are having trouble downloading the game from the Google Play store can use this connection to download it directly. This new update weighs in at about 1GB and includes all of the new content.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Update APK – Click Here

(https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.4.0_uawebsite.apk)

Simply follow the usual installation procedure after downloading the game, and PUBG Mobile will be upgraded to the new 1.4 version. Remember to enable the "Install from other sources" toggles in your phone settings to ensure a smooth installation.