PUBG Mobile 1.3: Here’s How You Can Download The Latest Update

PUBG has been one of the most popular games for the past few years; its mobile version is something that the gaming youth use the most. The game is now back with another update. The fans would be aware of this new update. This update brings new game modes, some in-game changes and more.

The royal Player unknown's Battleground is available for download on the play store. But you can also use the APK file. The game is available for mobile users as well as desktop users. Last year, the game was banned by the Indian government. So it will not be available for official download. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned.

If you want to update the game, here is how you can do it:

Download the game from the Play Store or through the APK file from the official site.

When you are using the APK file, you will need to install the file, once it is downloaded.

If your phone is not accepting the file, check if the 'install from unknown source' option is selected.

The file will now be downloaded.

After the game is downloaded, you will be able to choose the preferred resource pack.

As of now, the Indian PUBG fans are waiting for an update on the matter of the ban. There has been no confirmation but fans are hoping for a comeback for the game.