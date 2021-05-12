Penny For Your Tweets: Twitter's Tip Jar Can Earn Money For Your Posts

NEW DELHI: Twitter, the microblogging platform, announced a new monetization feature named "Tip Jar" on Friday. Users can tip their favorite creators on the platform using online payment methods with this feature. Twitter currently does not enable any Indian payment services to be incorporated, but the company told an English daily that it was working on incorporating Indian payment services as well as multiple languages.

Twitter, the social media giant, is about to enter the money transfer market. Twitter now allows users to send money using their website. The company is working on a Tip Jar option specifically for this. In the United States, this feature was recently made available. Twitter will compile a list of people dubbed 'Creators' as part of this.

Only journalists, experts, non-profit organizations, content creators, and musicians are included in this category. The Tip Jar feature gives each of the available profiles a unique icon. That means they are the only ones who can give money to others. Money can now be sent from reputable American services such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App.

“We’re updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms," the company said in a tweet. Twitter noted that these apps may be able to share information about payments.

When you enable the Tip Jar on your Twitter profile, an icon will appear next to the follow button. When you tap this, a list of payment services that a user has linked to Twitter will appear. The company has stated that it will not take a cut from these fees, and Android users will also be able to submit tips via the Spaces platform. The Tip Jar feature, on the other hand, is available on both Android and iOS.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter—with money," the company said in a blog post.

Only smartphone users have access to the Tip Jar option right now. After that, it will be provided to desktop users. Journalists are, however, forbidden from accepting gifts in certain organizations in the United States. As a result, it's important to know what decision the various media outlets will make in terms of accepting tips via tip jar.

During Twitter's Analyst Day presentation earlier this year, the Tip Jar feature was among a slew of new features. Twitter users will be able to set up subscription options for their tweets via a 'Super Follow' feature, according to the company.

Experts warn that Tip Jar could lead to the exposure of personal information such as an email address. Furthermore, the receipt will reveal information such as the address of the individual who sent the money and the address of the person who received the money. Netizens claim that this would violate their privacy. Even if a receipt is made, the money cannot be received in certain situations. Twitter, on the other hand, replied by claiming that the issue was with the payment companies.

Paypal reacted as well. Since Twitter's PayPal service is linked to 'Goods and Services,' the information in the form of a shipping address is passed on to the other party. Users who switched to the 'Friends' and 'Family' options, the expert said, would be able to get out of the situation.