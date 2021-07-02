Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications, Price in India

Oppo Reno 6 Series: Oppo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, is preparing to launch two smartphones at the same time. The Oppo Renault 6 and Oppo Renault 6 Pro smartphones, which debuted in China on May 27th, are now available in India. On July 14th at 3 p.m., Oppo will unveil the Renault 6 Series smartphones.

Oppo India has made an announcement that Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce platform, will sell them. These two phones offer outstanding features despite their low pricing. The Snapdragon 870 CPU is used in the Oppo Renault 6, Renault 6 Pro 5G variants. Let's have a look at their costs and features.

Features:

The Oppo Renault 6 has a 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It uses the MediaTek Dimension 900 chipset to function. It includes a 64MP main camera on the back, an 8MP wide-angle lens on the front, a 2MP macro lens on the rear, and a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

A 4,300mAh battery powers the Oppo Renault 6. It has a 65W fast charging capability. The Renault 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate from Oppo. The MediaTek Dimension 1200 SoC chipset is included. It has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The back camera is comparable to that of the Renault 6 Vanilla. It does, however, have a 2MP depth sensor camera and a 32MP front-facing camera.

A 4,500mAh battery powers the Oppo Renault 6 Pro. It has a 65W rapid charging capability. Both versions are powered by Android 11 Color OS 11.3.

In China, the Oppo Renault 6 CNY was released at a price of 2,799 Yuan (approximately Rs. 31,800). The base model of the Renault 6 Pro costs CNY 3,499 in China (approximately Rs. 39,800). Although the Indian market's pricing has not been publicly revealed, it is expected to be in the same range.