Oppo India's Wall of Knowledge initiative supports unprivileged children's education

Adding to the festive vibes, OPPO India announced a CSR initiative - “Wall of Knowledge” to enable access to the virtual world of education for unprivileged children.

The “Wall of Knowledge” is a standalone unit with multiple mobile devices secured to a table in front of a large LED screen, providing access to virtual education to children. The initiative will have an exponential effect on unprivileged kids and will help them augment their knowledge, making them digitally inclined.

Mr. Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D of OPPO India, said, “In a year that has been full of challenges, many children are deprived of technology to access online education. At OPPO India, we decided to be the light and spread the light of knowledge for these students. Through this initiative, OPPO India is providing accessible mobile technology that is now reaching out to the youngest in the country. It gives us immense pleasure to see the joy on their faces while accessing their classes through the ‘Wall of Knowledge’.”

A recent study comprising of more than 40,000 children across 23 states showcased that about 56 percent of children do not have access to smartphones.

OPPO has partnered with select local NGO’s from cities like Hyderabad, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chennai to launch and set up the Wall of knowledge. Children from these NGOs will have access to the latest Wi-Fi-enabled OPPO mobile devices through this initiative.

This CSR initiative under OPPO’s ‘Be the Light to Spread the Light’ campaign is designed to bring the light of knowledge to underprivileged children. To support their online education, OPPO will be giving access to the latest OPPO smartphones, and children who faced many hindrances would now be able to freely access their online classes. This outreach promises to positively impact hundreds of children of different ages. Through this initiative, OPPO seeks to inspire other individuals and organizations to spread the light to those in our society who most need it.