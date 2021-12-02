Oppo Foldable Phone Name, Specifications Leaked

Tech News: The upcoming foldable smartphone will be named Find N 5G, according to tipster Digital Chat Station, and it may also include a rotating camera module that will allow users to take high-quality selfies using the primary sensor.

It is expected to have a 7.8 to 8.0-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A fingerprint reader on the side of the smartphone seems likely. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

According to reports, the gadget will come preloaded with ColorOS 12, but it is unknown if it will run Android 12 or Android 11 from last year.

On the rear, the gadget might include a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel main camera.

Furthermore, the smartphone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and will allow 65W of rapid charging.

Aside from the foldable smartphone, OPPO is preparing to launch the next-generation Reno7 series of smartphones.