Oppo F21 Pro Sets New Benchmark in Smartphone Photography

Bangalore: Oppo, the leading global smart-device brand, will launch its F21 Pro Series and OPPO’s Enco Air2 Pro on April 12th, 2022.

The OPPO F21 Pro will feature the flagship Sony IMX709 RGBW (red, blue, green, and white) selfie sensor that is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 35% when compared to the previous generation IMX615 RGB sensor. It allows users to capture crisp, clear, and evenly-exposed photos. With OPPO’s Quadra Binning algorithm, two W pixels are added to each R, G, and B pixel so that the sensor can detect red, green, blue, and white signals. This boosts light intake without reducing colour information and improves cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency. OPPO’s imaging R & D team designed the IMX709 using the 22nm process to consume less power than any other flagship front camera image sensor.

The F21 Pro also features an advanced AI Portrait Enhancement feature that is a solution to the problems that customers face in front and rear portrait shooting. It can differentiate between beauty spots and skin blemishes and identify subjects based on ethnicity, gender, and age to offer personalised and natural face retouching.

OPPO has introduced a 2MP microlens on the OPPO F21 Pro—with support for 15x or 30x magnification—that allows you to explore textures, colours, shapes, and sizes at a microscopic level. The inclusion of the microlens involved more than simply making room for an additional lens on the phone: At the structural level, OPPO installed the microlens module on the back cover instead of mounting it on the motherboard. OPPO also added a new Orbit Light around the microlens for illumination as the short focal length of this lens requires the phone to be very close to the objects that are photographed.

Thanks to the ingenuity of OPPO’s engineers, the device delivers high image versatility, a high level of quality, and attention to microscopic detail. The design of the Microlens and Orbit Light matches the design aesthetic of the OPPO F21 Pro while it delivers on performance.

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro: This new TWS, launching alongside the F21 Pro series, will feature a 12.4mm titanized diaphragm driver, wide sound fields, potent bass, and crystal-clear vocals, and active noise cancellation, which is capable of capturing and cancelling out ambient noise at various frequencies.

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro adopts a dual-layer, transparent bubble design with a refractive top cover that adds a unique touch of translucent light.

Block your calendar for complete specifications and pricing during the official launch event.