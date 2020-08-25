Oppo A53 2020 launched today. After Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi came up with their variants, it is now time for OPPO. It is the successor to Oppo A53 that was launched in 2015.

Talking about its features, Oppo A53 2020 has triple rear cameras and features a 90Hz display with a gradient back. It comes with a hole-punch display design.

The other features are: octa-core processor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 18W fast charging.

Coming to its price, Oppo A53 2020 will be sold for Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be for Rs 15,490.

The phone also has multiple colour options including Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue.

The sale has started from 3 pm today (August 25) on Flipkart first. Customers purchasing it from Flipkart will receive a five percent cashback on select bank transactions, no cost EMI options for up to six months, and zero down-payment finance scheme.