OnePlus Watch Review: Is It Worth Buying?

The ever-elusive OnePlus Watch is finally here! With the company slowly diverging into other markets, it was only a matter of time before we got a smartwatch from OnePlus. Last year, we saw OnePlus launch its first fitness band, and today we have the much-awaited OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch will go on its first sale in India on April 21 for Red Cable Club members. It is the company's first smartwatch and was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 series last month. This first sale will be exclusively for Red Cable Club members, and non-members can purchase the OnePlus Watch one day later from April 22.

The smartwatch has a round dial with two buttons on the right side. It doesn't use Google's WearOS but instead is based on RTOS, which the company says helps with better battery life.

OnePlus Watch price in India, sale details

OnePlus Watch is currently priced at Rs. 14,999 and is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colors. There is also a Cobalt Blue Limited Edition version of the OnePlus Watch, availability for which has not been disclosed yet. Red Cable Club members can get the classic OnePlus Watch starting April 21 via the OnePlus.in website.

Regular customers will be able to purchase it starting April 22, 12 pm via Amazon and Flipkart.

Features

The OnePlus Watch has a classic, circular design. The outer casing is made out of polished stainless steel with classic lugs that hold fluoroelastomer straps. The glass covering the display is of an unspecified scratch-resistant variety with curved edges. Underneath the glass, the bezel around the display has circular rings similar to those found on some other OnePlus accessories.

The back of the watch has a plastic cover for the casing and all the optical sensors. There are also two connectors for the magnetic pogo pin charger. On the left side (when facing the display) is the loudspeaker and on the bottom is the microphone.

The straps connect to the watch using standard spring-loaded bar pins, which should allow the user to swap them out with any other traditional watch bands. The buckle for the default strap uses a similar design to the Sport Band on the Apple Watch, except the one on the OnePlus Watch is a bit loose and pops out while you're trying to put the watch on. You also get just one size in the box. The OnePlus Watch is IP68 and 5ATM rated for water resistance. At 46mm, the OnePlus Watch is pretty big. The one-size-fits-all band is also massive.

OnePlus will also be selling a Limited Edition version of the OnePlus Watch. This version uses cobalt alloy for the casing rather than stainless steel, and it comes with two bands, the standard fluoroelastomer strap and a leather strap with butterfly buckle. In India, the leather strap is switched with a vegan leather strap, likely to keep costs down. However, this version will be arriving at a later date at an undisclosed price.

Overall, the OnePlus Watch UI is well-designed and easy to use. There are also a decent number of features built into the watch. Unfortunately, there is no possibility to install any applications and any additional watch faces will have to come from OnePlus. The watch is also not compatible with iPhone as of now.

All in all, the OnePlus Watch is an above-average fitness tracker. For most people, it has a sufficiently wide set of tracking features. However, it doesn't track any kind of weight training and gym exercises outside of running, cycling, and rowing, which makes the watch significantly less appealing to those who regularly work out.